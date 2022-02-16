Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.43. Cielo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 43,319 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIOXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

