Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.
NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,068. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ciena by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
