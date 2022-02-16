CinCor Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:CINC) Quiet Period Will End on February 16th

CinCor Pharma’s (NASDAQ:CINC) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 16th. CinCor Pharma had issued 12,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $193,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During CinCor Pharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CINC opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

