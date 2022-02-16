Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$13.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$861.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.