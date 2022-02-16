Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.
CSCO stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
