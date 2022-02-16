Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,380 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 52.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $16,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

ACCD opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

