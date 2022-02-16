Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 470.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 165,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 688,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 155,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

