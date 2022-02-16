Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arko by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Arko stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

