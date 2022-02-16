Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,118 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 612,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 1,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 215,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

