Citigroup Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.