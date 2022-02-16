Citigroup Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,880 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

