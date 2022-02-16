Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $301.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.51. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

