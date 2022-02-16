Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $781.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $861.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.