Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $2,705,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKCC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.