Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76.

