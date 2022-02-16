Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.26).

CKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.49) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.51) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.91) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.51) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of Clarkson stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,340 ($45.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,420 ($32.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($57.17). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,626.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,681.76.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.