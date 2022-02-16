Claro Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.