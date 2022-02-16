Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $14.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CLNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,140. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

