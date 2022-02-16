Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $14.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
CLNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,140. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.