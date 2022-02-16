Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up to $18.13

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $18.85. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

