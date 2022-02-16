CNH Partners LLC Boosts Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.26% of BYTE Acquisition worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

