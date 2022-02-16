CNH Partners LLC Buys 54,688 Shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 205.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 468,016 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 67.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

