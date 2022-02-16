CNH Partners LLC Increases Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.16% of Goal Acquisitions worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.