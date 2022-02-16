CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,539,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,622,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,952,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTAU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.34.

