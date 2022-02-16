CNH Partners LLC Invests $967,000 in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Tio Tech A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 101.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 456,707 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $3,876,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $5,814,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

