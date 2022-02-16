CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,964,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $17,676,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REVH opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

