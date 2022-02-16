Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,221 Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPRO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58. Draganfly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

