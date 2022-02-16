Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
