Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

