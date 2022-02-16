Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Trading Up 6.4%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 15,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,003,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $654.66 million and a P/E ratio of 330.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $54,470,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.