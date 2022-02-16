Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Up 43.7% in January

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $206.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,801. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 223,255 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

