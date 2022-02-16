Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.25. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 134,180 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.44.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

