CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CommScope by 601.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 196,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CommScope by 327.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CommScope by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CommScope by 55.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 427,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.