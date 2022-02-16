Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.
CYH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
