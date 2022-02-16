Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of CHCT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

