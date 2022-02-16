Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.04.
About Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)
