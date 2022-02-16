Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.04.

About Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

