Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.82

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.82 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.83). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 59.87 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,123,425 shares.

The company has a market cap of £321.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.90.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

