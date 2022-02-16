Comparing Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Air Canada and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 4 6 0 2.60 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Canada currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.19%. Given Air Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -508.68% -14.75% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion 1.65 -$3.47 billion ($10.19) -1.96 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.08 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance. The Leisure segment provides charter flights and scheduled flights. The Other segment caters and handles services to third-party airlines and clients around the world. The company was founded on October 7, 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

