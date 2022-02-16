Comparing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% QUALCOMM 26.94% 104.16% 22.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 8 14 1 2.70

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $205.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and QUALCOMM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 5.77 $9.04 billion $7.87 21.98

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats BlackSky Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

