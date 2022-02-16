Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Compass updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

COMP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Compass has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $22.11.

Get Compass alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.