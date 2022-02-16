COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $940,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 128,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $617.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.