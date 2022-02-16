Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Computer Programs and Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 1,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

