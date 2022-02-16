ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With the acquisition of Shell Enterprises’ Delaware basin position, ConocoPhillips has strengthened its position in the Permian. With the $9.5 billion in a cash transaction, COP has acquired roughly 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas. In 2022, the company expects its production at roughly 1.8 MMBoE/D, suggesting an improvement from 1.5 MMBoE/D last year. Also, ConocoPhillips revised higher its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is at $8 billion. Consequently, ConocoPhillips is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $111.00.

1/13/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00.

12/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With the acquisition of Shell Enterprises’ Delaware basin position, ConocoPhillips has strengthened its position in the Permian. With the $9.5 billion in a cash transaction, ConocoPhillips has acquired roughly 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas. However, the leading upstream energy company is likely to get hurt in the coming months by lower production since the rapidly spreading Omicron is making the near-term fuel demand outlook gloomy. As the company has a small part of its production hedged for 2021, it is vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations.”

NYSE:COP opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

