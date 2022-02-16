ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

