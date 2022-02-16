Contrasting Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.74 $33.78 million $1.11 14.48 Augmedix $16.48 million 6.57 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Money Express and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Augmedix 0 0 4 0 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.14%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than International Money Express.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13% Augmedix -80.43% N/A -67.87%

Summary

International Money Express beats Augmedix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

