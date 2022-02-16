Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.33% of Core Molding Technologies worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

