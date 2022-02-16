Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Graham by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $605.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

