Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,414 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

