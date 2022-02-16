Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 665 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

