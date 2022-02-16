Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,873,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

