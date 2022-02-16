Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 60,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 42,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 583,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

