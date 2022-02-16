Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 610,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 186.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

